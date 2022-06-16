National Alliance on Mental Illness in Lansing moves to larger space

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group dedicated to helping people with mental illness and their families has a bigger space to do its work.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness officially opened its doors Wednesday at its new location at 3500 South Cedar Street, next to the South Lansing Library,

“NAMI is here to be able to help people in the community, but we’re also looking for people who want to be a part of what we do,” said Kevin Keeler.

More information on NAMI Lansing -- including services offered and how to volunteer -- can be found on its official website here.

