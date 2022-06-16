MSU Tennis Signs Highly Touted Recruit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Michigan State men’s tennis coach Harry Jadun has signed his first recruit. He has landed Okemos native Ozan Colak who is ranked the number seven player in the nation. He becomes the highest recruit to sign on the men’s side in program history. Colak has competed internationally since since winning a state title as a freshman in his only year at Okemos High School.

