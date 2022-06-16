Advertisement

MSU Tennis Signs Highly Touted Recruit

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Michigan State men’s tennis coach Harry Jadun has signed his first recruit. He has landed Okemos native Ozan Colak who is ranked the number seven player in the nation. He becomes the highest recruit to sign on the men’s side in program history. Colak has competed internationally since since winning a state title as a freshman in his only year at Okemos High School.

