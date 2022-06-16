MSU Men’s Basketball Learns Conference Foes For Next Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State learned of its 20-game conference men’s basketball schedule Thursday and six teams the Spartans will face both home and away. The three home only opponents are Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern. The three road only foes are Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin. Dates and times will be announced later.

