Mid-Michigan home had most of roof torn off by winds

MONITOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Strong winds caused heavy damage throughout mid-Michigan Wednesday knocking down trees and power lines proving to be too much for many homes throughout the area.

One mid-Michigan home had most of its roof torn right off and thrown into the backyard.

Jennifer Gwizdala talked about the roof at her mom’s house on Three Mile Road just north of Salzburg Road in Monitor Township.

“Well, I’m dog sitting next door, and you could hear the storm. It was loud. So, it woke us up, the dogs. So, we went down about five, came outside, and I looked over next door, and it was still dark out, and the roof is on our ground,” Gwizdala said.

Most of it ripped off thanks to wicked winds from a severe thunderstorm that rolled through early Thursday morning.

“It was just shock. Like you see this stuff on the news. It doesn’t happen to you. But it does, trust me, it does,” Gwizdala said.

Gwizdala said her mother, who reacted to the news with a ‘oh no’ is in Florida. Gwizdala is spending her day contacting the insurance company while taking in all the damage angry clouds left behind.

“Mother nature is awesome, and we always lose to her,” Gwizdala said.

While Gwizdala is busy handling her mother’s insurance claim for the house, she also has to file a claim for her own dodge challenger which was parked here in the garage when the storm hit.”

“I was driving my mom’s to save on gas prices. So, I parked my challenger in the garage and oops,” Gwizdala said.

Despite the mess, Gwizdala is upbeat, telling us things could have turned out much worse.

“Out of all the houses here that people were in on Three Mile, it hit the one without a person. So, things can be replaced, people can’t,” Gwizdala said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.