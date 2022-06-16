Michigan officials: Gas station owners not at fault for high prices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Filling up your tank is a frustration for all of us, but one expert said we shouldn’t be mad at the owner of the gas station and to maybe show some sympathy.

With gas prices so high, a lot of people want to take that anger out on the owners or the attendants themselves. However, one message coming from Michigan officials is that anger is misdirected.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture, gas stations are also paying a fortune for gas. When combined with the tax paid on the wholesale price and higher fees credit card companies are charging to process payments, it’s possible many gas stations end up losing money on gas.

Michigan Department of Agriculture director Gary McDowell said he hopes people realize that and take it easy on the person behind the counter.

“I hope people would just be kind and respectful when they’re at their station,” McDowell said. “It’s not the gas station’s owner that the prices are what they are. The person here who owns this station -- he is really getting pinched.”

Some of that data came out when gas was just $4 a gallon was that some gas station owners were losing up to $0.10 a gallon. With prices being $5.09, you can imagine what they’re losing now.

