Advertisement

Man charged after stealing more than 50 kegs from bars, restaurants, police say

John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.
John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested for stealing dozens of kegs from bars and restaurants in Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras in January stealing kegs from multiple restaurants. In total, he stole more than 50 kegs worth thousands of dollars, police said.

After receiving tips from the public, the suspect was identified as John Griffith. On Tuesday, officers arrested Griffith and charged him with three counts of grand larceny.

Griffith bonded out of jail a few hours after his arrest, according to jail records. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place order for in Delta Township lifted, suspect apprehended
Names released in Gratiot County investigation of apparent murder-suicide
Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) vehicles parked outside during a call.
6 dogs, one deceased, living in unsanitary conditions surrendered in Ingham County
St Johns man dies in suspected murder-suicide
Power lines
Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in...
Bird flu outbreak waning but threat of virus lingers
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Willie Teachout
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Willie Teachout
A proud mom watched her son defy the odds and graduate from high school after being diagnosed...
‘I am very proud’: Teen overcomes brain condition to graduate high school
Jackson tenants speak out on housing issues
Jackson tenants speak out on housing issues