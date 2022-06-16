Lansing kicks off Juneteenth celebration
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Lansing Juneteenth Committee is kicking off their Juneteenth celebration weekend.
The kickoff starts with an opening ceremony in the Gannon building of Lansing Community College at 6 p.m. this evening.
The event will include the announcement of the winners of the Eva L. Evans essay competition & scholarship program as well as performances from community performers and presenters.
