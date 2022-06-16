Advertisement

Lansing kicks off Juneteenth celebration

Lansing Juneteenth celebration weekend begins
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Lansing Juneteenth Committee is kicking off their Juneteenth celebration weekend.

The kickoff starts with an opening ceremony in the Gannon building of Lansing Community College at 6 p.m. this evening.

The event will include the announcement of the winners of the Eva L. Evans essay competition & scholarship program as well as performances from community performers and presenters.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place order for in Delta Township lifted, suspect apprehended
Names released in Gratiot County investigation of apparent murder-suicide
St Johns man dies in suspected murder-suicide
Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) vehicles parked outside during a call.
6 dogs, one deceased, living in unsanitary conditions surrendered in Ingham County
Power lines
Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 6/16/2022 Midday
Will the stickiness stick around? Plus a major donation from Dolly and it’s National Fudge Day!
Now Desk Afternoon - June 16, 2022
Lansing Juneteenth celebration weekend begins
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Afternoon - Will the stickiness stick around? Plus a major donation from Dolly and it’s National Fudge Day!