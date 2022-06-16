Jackson man sentenced to decades in prison after old sexual assault kits tested

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A repeat offender has been sentenced in criminal trial made possible by examining previously untested sexual assault kits. The kits were tested as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, recently expanded to Jackson.

In 2019, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office was awarded a grant to expand its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative to include investigations in Jackson County. Those investigations involve previously untested sexual assault kits from various agencies within both Ingham and Jackson Counties.

Related:

The Ingham/Jackson Regional Sexual Assault Kit Initiative includes a Special Attorney General, as well as detectives and community-based advocates from both Ingham and Jackson Counties.

On May 6 Tyrone Demarcus Parker, a 26-year-old man from Jackson, was convicted by jury in front of Judge Edward J. Grant of the 4th Circuit. Parker was convicted of Court on two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree, one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree and one count of Assault With Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder. The charges were in relation to crimes spanning 2014-2015 within Jackson County.

Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree carries a maximum penalty of Life in prison with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Thursday, Parker was sentenced to 8-15 years for Count 1, 25-50 years for Count 2, 25-50 years for Count 3 and 5-10 years for Count 4. The first three counts are to be served consecutively.

Parker is currently serving a prison sentence within the Michigan Department of Corrections for a separate sexual assault committed in late 2014.

Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka said his office agrees with the court’s decision.

“We are very pleased with Judge Grant’s sentence. It’s extremely tough and very appropriate for the facts. In this case, justice was served for the victim and our community.”

The IJR/SAKI was assisted in this investigation by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and Napoleon Police Department.

“I am thankful the victim was able to take the difficult and courageous step to pursue charges,” Jackson County Sheriff Gary R. Schuette said. “And, I am appreciative of the hard work done by all investigators in Jackson County.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.