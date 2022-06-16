Howell Melon Festival Parade returns to annual event

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - After being discontinued years ago, the Howell Melon Festival Parade is returning to Downtown Howell in August.

The 62nd Howell Melon Festival will run from Aug. 10-14. The family-friendly event will include the 45th Howell Melon Run, a trivia night, the Melon Ball Banquet, food vendors and more.

The Parade will make its return Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. You can submit a parade entry form on the official Howell Melon Festival website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.