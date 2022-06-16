Howell Melon Festival Parade returns to annual event
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - After being discontinued years ago, the Howell Melon Festival Parade is returning to Downtown Howell in August.
The 62nd Howell Melon Festival will run from Aug. 10-14. The family-friendly event will include the 45th Howell Melon Run, a trivia night, the Melon Ball Banquet, food vendors and more.
The Parade will make its return Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. You can submit a parade entry form on the official Howell Melon Festival website here.
