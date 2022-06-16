How Mid-Michigan celebrates Juneteenth

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is the 17th year of Juneteenth celebrations in Michigan, but it was only recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

The holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the confederate-aligned states. Over the years, Juneteenth has also become a celebration of Black culture. Kimberly Milton-Mackey is a community activist. She says she’s finally seeing reform in the Lansing community.

“People are finally waking up,” she said. “These things have never happened and I’ve been working for the county for over 25 years.”

She said this generation has a new hunger for change. People like Myles Johnson, who advocates for the Black community through his work.

Johnson said, “I started my company on Juneteenth to represent freedom, and I think that’s what the holiday itself represents. The freedom of mind, body and spirit.”

Milton-Mackey said that, although we’ve come far, he believes there is still a long way to go.

This weekend’s Juneteenth events include:

