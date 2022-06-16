Haslett scores first, but can’t reign in Marian Mustangs in State Semis

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Vikings battled hard, and even took the 4-time defending Division 2 State Champion Marian Mustangs to the final seven minutes without trailing, but ultimately lost 2-1 to the Mustangs Wednesday night at Northville High School.

With 2:00 left in the first half, the Vikings scored on a great free kick from the Marian 45 yard line by Sophie Novak, and Alexa Nystrom put it in with a nice header inside the box to give Haslett a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Mustangs scored to tie it with 27 minutes left, and were given a chance to go ahead when Haslett fouled Marian’s Isa Agrusso inside the box to give her a penalty kick.

Haslett goalie Ally Maloney got a hand on it, but it wasn’t enough to stop the shot.

Marian took that 2-1 lead to the final whistle for a chance to win their 5th straight Division 2 State title.

Haslett’s head coach Dave Littleton says he was proud of his team.

“I’m proud of the chemistry, and the way we clicked at the end of the season and had a great run, you know they showed a lot of heart. Beating the 4-time defending state champions, taking them 50-60 minutes. I’m proud of every girl on this team, we worked hard, did what we needed to do, but I thought we had a chance to pull it out there.”

The Vikings end the season at 17-2-1.

