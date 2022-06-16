Advertisement

Haslett scores first, but can’t reign in Marian Mustangs in State Semis

Marian scored the game winner on a penalty kick with 7:00 left
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Vikings battled hard, and even took the 4-time defending Division 2 State Champion Marian Mustangs to the final seven minutes without trailing, but ultimately lost 2-1 to the Mustangs Wednesday night at Northville High School.

With 2:00 left in the first half, the Vikings scored on a great free kick from the Marian 45 yard line by Sophie Novak, and Alexa Nystrom put it in with a nice header inside the box to give Haslett a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Mustangs scored to tie it with 27 minutes left, and were given a chance to go ahead when Haslett fouled Marian’s Isa Agrusso inside the box to give her a penalty kick.

Haslett goalie Ally Maloney got a hand on it, but it wasn’t enough to stop the shot.

Marian took that 2-1 lead to the final whistle for a chance to win their 5th straight Division 2 State title.

Haslett’s head coach Dave Littleton says he was proud of his team.

“I’m proud of the chemistry, and the way we clicked at the end of the season and had a great run, you know they showed a lot of heart. Beating the 4-time defending state champions, taking them 50-60 minutes. I’m proud of every girl on this team, we worked hard, did what we needed to do, but I thought we had a chance to pull it out there.”

The Vikings end the season at 17-2-1.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place order for in Delta Township lifted, suspect apprehended
St Johns man dies in suspected murder-suicide
Names released in Gratiot County investigation of apparent murder-suicide
Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) vehicles parked outside during a call.
6 dogs, one deceased, living in unsanitary conditions surrendered in Ingham County
A small plane crashed in Eaton Rapids on June 14, 2022. No injuries were reported.
No injuries reported in Eaton County plane crash

Latest News

Williamston celebrates after beating Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in the Div. 3 State semifinals...
Williamston wins on penalties, advances to State Final
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Non Conference Hockey Schedule Announced
Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at...
Piot Tees Off Early on Thursday
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
Lugnuts Reinstate Infielder Winkler