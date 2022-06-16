The Equity Taskforce hosts Pride weekend with BAD Brewing and MSU

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Equity Taskforce is partnering with BAD Brewing and MSU’s Gender and Sexuality Campus (GSCC) to host a Pride-themed weekend on June 25 and 26 to celebrate and affirm the LGBTQ+ community. All are welcome! On Saturday, June 25, from 6-9pm, join BAD Brewing for a Pride Drag Show fundraiser with eight talented Queens. “We’re excited to celebrate our local LGBTQ+ community, showcase some amazing Drag Queens, and raise funds for GSCC along the way!

This is going to be a really fun event,” says Sarah Knupfer (she/her) Marketing Manager at BAD Brewing. Enjoy good food, good drink, and good community with beer-themed Pride t-shirts available for purchase. 100% of ticket and t-shirt profits will benefit MSU’s Gender and Sexuality Campus Center’s (GSCC) Unconditional Love Fund. The GSCC celebrates, affirms, and supports Queer and Trans individuals and communities at Michigan State University through advocacy, education, events, and community-building.

Purchase your tickets online ahead of the show; it will sell out. “This fund is important because it supports students dealing with financial hardships related to their gender and/or sexual identities. Living in a cis heteronormative society means that LGBTQ+ rates of homelessness and joblessness are higher than the general population.

These funds support a host of situations, including but are not limited to: students facing homelessness due to unsupportive family, students paying for gender-affirming health care or clothing, therapy expenses, medical bills, rent, and name change costs,” says Oprah Jrenal, M.S. (she/her) Assistant Director for the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center. Following the show, join The Equity Taskforce for their second annual Pride Picnic on Sunday, June 26, at Hayes Park, located off Columbia Street just east of US-127, from 1 to 3pm. This free family-friendly event features food trucks (Heather’s Mobile Kitchen and Picnic Food Truck), ice cream sponsored by Daily Scoop, magician Paul Kobranis (he/him), and musician and artist Marto.Matic (he/him). Explore resource tables with information from local organizations, play yard games, and get your face painted.

“We are so excited to host our second annual Pride Picnic,” says Kelly Hannon (she/her), The Equity Taskforce president. “The turnout last year was exciting. By partnering with BAD Brewing and MSU’s Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, our efforts will benefit even more people.

Following Mason City Council’s contentious vote to adopt a Pride Month resolution, organizers are determined to bring residents together to celebrate and affirm our queer community.”

If you’d like to sponsor or table the Pride Picnic email The Equity Taskforce at info@thequitytaskforce.org. Local clubs and organizations, artists and artisans are welcome to table. To learn more about The Equity Taskforce and its efforts to elevate diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in Mason, visit www.theequitytaskforce.org

