East Lansing 5K to raise money for Michigan State University students in need

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Gender and Sexuality Campus Center is hosting a 5K Saturday.

The Unconditional Love Fund 5K will raise funds to support the Unconditional Love Fund, which assists students who apply to the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center who are unable to meet immediate, essential expenses due to temporary hardship related to unforeseen or emergency situations

All who are interested are welcome to sign up, regardless if they have no affiliation with MSU. Participants will receive a t-shirt in the size and color of their choice.

Check in is at 7:30 a.m. at the MSU Rock, and the 5K begins at 10 a.m. Registration costs $10-30. You can register online here.

If you aren’t interested in running a 5K, you can donate directly to the Unconditional Love Fund here.

