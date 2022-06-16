Chilling while working -- Michigan man finds relief from heat working in industrial freezer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many people, the end of the work day means an opportunity to cool down at home, but for others, the end of the day is when they finally start to feel the heat.

Being cold in the winter isn’t a lot of fun for most people, but on a scorching day like Wednesday, it’s not so bad.

Related: Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

“I don’t know the heat,” said James Plummer. “I can’t take the heat no more.”

Plummer does most of his work inside the freezer at the Greater Lansing Food Bank. He’s usually sorting and pulling orders, chilling while working. The freezer is set to 10 degrees below zero, but Plummer said it’s the place to be.

“This time of the year and up, everybody’s like ‘Well, where’s Kames at? Well you have to go look for him in the freezer because he’s probably in there because it’s 80, 80-90 degrees outside,’” Plummer said.

He said it takes him a little while to adapt to the heat when he leaves work after spending so much time chilling at work.

“That first half hour/hour at home, it’s like, ‘Oh, this is a killer,’ and I end up like I’d like to just be back at work and be back where it’s ice cold again,” Plummer said.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank said Plummer isn’t kidding -- he really does spend the majority of his time in the freezer because he likes it.

According to the Maryland Primary Care Physicians, working in cold air has some health benefits too -- cooler temperatures can boost your brain, help you burn calories and even rejuvenate your skin, but all in moderation. You need breaks from the cold toa void illnesses like hypothermia.

More information on the Greater Lansing Food Bank can be found on its official website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.