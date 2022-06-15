Your Health: The long-term impact of lymphedema

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lymphedema is a condition where fluids build up in a person’s arms or legs. It’s often a result of damage to the lymph nodes or lymphatic system after cancer surgery, chemo or radiation.

Sandy Mustard, 64, beat cervical cancer in 2005, but she wasn’t prepared for the chronic health problems that started years later, suddenly after a hike.

“My left leg was very swollen from the ankle up to about my knee,” Mustard recalled.

It was the start of lymphedema, painful swelling and dangerous skin infections.

Dr. Electra Paskett is a cancer researcher who knows first-hand as a three-time cancer survivor.

“My youngest was two years old when it was found on just a routine mammogram,” Paskett recalled.

She developed lymphedema in her arm. She now focuses her research on survivors of other cancers.

“Lymphedema of the lower extremities is extremely understudied,” Paskett said.

She found more than 30% of ovarian, endometrial and colorectal cancer survivors develop leg lymphedema and those survivors have reduced function, with many can’t walk, stand or drive.

“If they’re not able to get up and move around, then that severely impacts their health,” Paskett said.

Mustard wears a compression stocking to control the swelling and had specialized surgeries to reduce the size of her leg. After years of struggling with the condition, she can kneel down and work in her flower garden again.

Paskett said cancer survivors are always at risk for lymphedema.

