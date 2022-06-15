Work continues on Flint River oil spill

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint announced Wednesday a combination of departments working to clean a recent spill in the Flint river.

The Flint Fire Department and Flint Water Department in partnership with Genesee County HAZMAT Team, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, and the Clio Fire Department are conducting a clean-up operation of the Flint River, the City said. The substance has not yet been identified, and residents are advised to avoid the area of the river north of Hamilton Street.

“We have personnel on-site from several partner agencies and the situation is contained,” said Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton. “There is no threat to the City’s drinking water supply.”

“We are working to clean the substance from the river,” said Mayor Sheldon Neely. “I want to assure residents that Flint’s drinking water supply was not threatened. Thank you to all our partner organizations for your immediate response.”

“As partners, our Genesee County HAZMAT and emergency management teams are working closely with City of Flint officials and EGLE to remediate the situation, and ensure the proper steps are being taken to address environmental impacts,” said Genesee County Commissioners Board Chair Domonique Clemons.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.