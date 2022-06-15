Advertisement

Willis Retires From NFL

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) cuts away from Indianapolis Colts safety...
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) cuts away from Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Khari Willis announced his retirement Wednesday after three NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Willis, 26, starred in high school at Jackson Lumen Christi before playing at Michigan State. He is 26 years old and played 39 games for the Colts, 33 as a starter. He intercepted four passes and recovered one fumble. Willis was a fourth round draft pick in 2019.

