Willis Retires From NFL

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Khari Willis announced his retirement Wednesday after three NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Willis, 26, starred in high school at Jackson Lumen Christi before playing at Michigan State. He is 26 years old and played 39 games for the Colts, 33 as a starter. He intercepted four passes and recovered one fumble. Willis was a fourth round draft pick in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.