What does the interest rate hike mean for Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve took historic action to address rising inflation. For the first time in decades, the federal reserve raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.

Wednesday was the first time since 1994 that the Federal Reserve raised rates by 0.75%. For economists, it’s getting interesting.

Michigan State University professor Antonio Doblas Madrid never expected economics to be so interesting.

“Once I started taking economics classes, I was fascinated,” Madrid said. “I thought it was very powerful.”

In his 20 years as an economics professor, Madrid has never witnessed history quite like this in real-time. He said it won’t provide immediate relief from inflation.

“One can expect that prices are going to go up, nobody knows exactly how much or for how long, but inflation is not going to stop between this month and the next,” said Madrid.

Other economists agree it could take a while. Central Michigan University professor Justin Taylor said it is important to remember that the Federal Reserve is thinking big picture.

“The theory is that when people are out spending less, this will bring price levels down, bring inflation down,” said Taylor. “So that’s the basics of what the Fed is trying to do here.”

Raising interest rates makes it more expensive to borrow money. Experts said it will likely slow the economy down but that it’s a price worth paying to reduce inflation.

“Inflation is hurting everybody. When the price level rises 8 or 9 percent a year, that’s eating at 8 or 9 percent of your wealth,” said Taylor. “Anything the fed can do to bring inflation down is a good thing for everybody.”

It just may be hard to convince people of it when it’s more expensive to get a loan.

Some experts are worried rising interest rates will lead to a recession. The Federal Reserve doesn’t think things will get that bad. However, it does expect the economy to grow slower than originally expected.

