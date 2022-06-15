Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Today Afternoon - When will we get a break from the heat, an internet pioneer says goodbye,

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to take an updated look at the forecast with Wednesday being declared First Alert Weather Day due to extreme heat.

Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5 and on Studio 10!

Download the First Alert Weather App here:

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond
St Johns man dies in suspected murder-suicide
Lansing Police investigating 2 deaths
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 6/15/2022 Midday
Dogs, one deceased, living in unsanitary conditions surrendered in Ingham County
For Rent sign
State Rep., advocates call for Fair Chance housing in Michigan
The package of bills passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support.
Legislation approved to address childcare provider shortage