Tigers Crushed by White Sox

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Chicago White Sox pounded out 21 hits en route to a 13-0 pounding of the Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park. The White Sox swept the three game series and the Tigers have now lost four in a row and have a 24-38 season record. The Tigers were held to four hits. Alex Faedo was the starting and losing pitcher and did not last through three innings. The Tigers host the Texas Rangers in a four game series beginning Thursday night.

