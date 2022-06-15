‘This was a violent crime’ -- Man sentenced to decades in prison for Blackman Township manslaughter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Darvin Cole has been sentenced in the shooting death of a Blackman Township man.

Cole was arrested in 2021 for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felony Firearm and Fugitive warrants.

Police testified during Cole’s trial that the victim, 40-year-old Scott Chuck Charles, had taken a camper trailer from Cole’s property the evening before the shooting. When Cole confronted Charles the next morning an argument escalated until Cole shot him.

Charles was found dead by police, with Cole arrested shortly after. He was convicted by Judge Susan Jordan and sentenced to 19-to-30 years for Manslaughter.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said Cole was also sentenced to an additional two years for Felony Firearm.

“The maximum possible sentence for Manslaughter is 15 years in the Department of Corrections, but the Defendant had prior felony convictions and was sentenced as a 4th Habitual Offender, thus, increasing the maximum penalty to Life,” Prosecutor Jarzynka said in a release.

Cole will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 21 years in prison.

“First off, I want to thank Judge Jordan. She sentenced the Defendant at the top end of the guidelines. This was a violent crime,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka. “I also want to thank the Blackman Leoni Township Department of Public Safety in investigating this case. They did an excellent job.”

Jarzynka thanked two investigators by name, noting the work of Detective Sergeant Bob Shrock and Detective Alexander Norris.

