Teen shot in Lansing, police ask for public’s help finding suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot a teenager Wednesday morning.

Police said a 16-year-old came to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh at approximately 1:45 a.m. They reported to authorities that the incident occurred near North Martin King Boulevard and West Willow Street.

Although the wound was serious, authorities said their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Representatives from the Lansing Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing. There is no suspect in custody.

LPD requested anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Troy Johnston at 517-483-6867, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

