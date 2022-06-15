Advertisement

Teen shot in Lansing, police ask for public’s help finding suspect

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot a teenager Wednesday morning.

Police said a 16-year-old came to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh at approximately 1:45 a.m. They reported to authorities that the incident occurred near North Martin King Boulevard and West Willow Street.

Although the wound was serious, authorities said their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Representatives from the Lansing Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing. There is no suspect in custody.

LPD requested anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Troy Johnston at 517-483-6867, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond
St Johns man dies in suspected murder-suicide
Lansing Police investigating 2 deaths
Shelter-in-place order for in Delta Township lifted, suspect apprehended
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Ingham County Animal Shelter discounts adoption fees with donations
Ingham County Animal Shelter
Ingham County Animal Shelter discounts adoption fees with donations
Of Heumann interest: Haslett soccer star leads Vikings
Of Heumann interest: Haslett soccer star leads Vikings
Protecting the elderly from the heat
Protecting the elderly from the heat