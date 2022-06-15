State Rep., advocates call for Fair Chance housing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning State Representative Abraham Aiyash (R-Hamtramck) and advocacy group ‘Nation Outside’ will host a press conference.

They will be introducing new legislation that would prevent landlords from inquiring about most criminal histories on rental applications and create a pathway for formerly incarcerated individuals to get a fair chance at accessing housing without being discriminated against.

The press conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Lansing and will be streamed on WILX.com.

