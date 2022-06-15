‘Some level of justice’ -- Former pastor sentenced for embezzling from Olivet church

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A former pastor has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 months in prison for embezzling from an Olivet church.

Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas R. Lloyd announced Wednesday that Douglas Allen Hammond was sentenced to 14 months to 20 years in prison for embezzling over $283,000 from the Olivet First Assembly of God.

Hammond pled guilty as charged to embezzlement of $100,000 or more without a sentence agreement. In the course of that plea, Hammond admitted to embezzling from his church for at least 6 years. In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $283,299.39 in restitution to his former congregation.

Sharon S. Park, Eaton County’s Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, prosecuted the case. In court she said Hammond spent years asking his congregation to contribute their money to support the church, but used a large sum of that money to fuel his own addiction to his vices, including gambling, pornography, prostitution and drugs.

Park asked the Court to impose a sentence at the top of the Michigan Sentencing Guidelines, 12-20 months, while a presentence report from the Michigan Department of Corrections recommended a suspended jail sentence.

“A community trusted and relied on Hammond for their spiritual guidance,” Prosecutor Lloyd said. “Hammond abused that trust and repaid his community by stealing more than a quarter million dollars from his congregation. I hope that today’s sentence provides some level of justice to the members of the Olivet First Assembly of God, and the community as a whole.”

