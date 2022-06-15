Advertisement

‘Shelter in place’ Eaton County police warn public to stay inside as they search for armed suspect

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Jun. 15, 2022
WAVERLY, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Police are looking for an armed subject in the area of Saginaw and Creyts Roads in Delta Township. They are asking the public to stay inside while they search.

According to police, the suspect is a Black male wearing a white shirt and yellow shorts.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

