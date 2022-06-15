Advertisement

Piot Tees Off Early on Thursday

Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at...
Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022.(Hunter Martin | Hunter Martin/Augusta National)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot tees off at 7:18am Thursday in the first round of the U. S. Open tournament which begins near Boston at the Country Club. Piot is paired the first two days with Jon Rahm and Collin Morakawa. That group will play in the afternoon Friday before the cut is made and the weather is expected to be favorable both days.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond
St Johns man dies in suspected murder-suicide
Lansing Police investigating 2 deaths
Shelter-in-place order for in Delta Township lifted, suspect apprehended
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Non Conference Hockey Schedule Announced
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
Lugnuts Reinstate Infielder Winkler
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Crushed by White Sox
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) cuts away from Indianapolis Colts safety...
Willis Retires From NFL