Piot Tees Off Early on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot tees off at 7:18am Thursday in the first round of the U. S. Open tournament which begins near Boston at the Country Club. Piot is paired the first two days with Jon Rahm and Collin Morakawa. That group will play in the afternoon Friday before the cut is made and the weather is expected to be favorable both days.

