Officer awaiting trial in Lyoya death terminated from Grand Rapids Police Department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Christopher Schurr, the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, has been terminated from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

City Manager Mark Washington announced the decision in a statement.

“Last Friday, the Police Chief and the Labor Relations Office recommended that I terminate Christopher Schurr’s employment with the City,” Washington wrote. “I accepted that recommendation and scheduled a required discharge hearing.”

Background: Police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya’s death

However, Schurr waived his right to the hearing.

Washington said, “I have been informed by Mr. Schurr’s representatives that he is waiving his right to the hearing and, therefore, I have decided to terminate Mr. Schurr’s employment with the Grand Rapids Police Department effective June 10, 2022.”

Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker filed a second-degree murder charge in early June against Schurr. Lyoya, 26, had an altercation with Schurr during an April 4 traffic stop that ended with Lyoya face down on the ground and being shot in the back of the head.

Washington wrote, “Due to the on-going criminal matter and the potential for civil litigation, I will not be providing any additional comment concerning Mr. Schurr at this time.”

