Now Desk Morning Edition - Heat continues, VW poised to overtake Tesla, and Falcon-Watch 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews a sweltering Wednesday.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells check-in with the Now Desk to take a look at the top stories of the morning. Did the third and final Peregrine falcon chick finally take flight and leave the coop? Plus we’ll have what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 15th, 2022

Average High: 79º Average Low 57º

Lansing Record High: 92° 1967

Lansing Record Low: 39° 1999

Jackson Record High: 94º 1902

Jackson Record Low: 35º 1908

