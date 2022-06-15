Advertisement

Now Desk Morning Edition - Heat continues, VW poised to overtake Tesla, and Falcon-Watch 2022

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews a sweltering Wednesday.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells check-in with the Now Desk to take a look at the top stories of the morning. Did the third and final Peregrine falcon chick finally take flight and leave the coop? Plus we’ll have what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 15th, 2022

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 92° 1967
  • Lansing Record Low: 39° 1999
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1902
  • Jackson Record Low: 35º 1908

More:

Hot And Humid Today... Cooler Air Returns Thursday

Potter Park needs help naming bongo calf

How Michiganders can keep their pets safe in the heat

No injuries reported in Eaton County plane crash

