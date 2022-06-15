Advertisement

No injuries reported in Eaton County plane crash

A small plane crashed in Eaton Rapids on June 14, 2022. No injuries were reported.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A small plane crashed Tuesday evening in Eaton Rapids Township.

According to authorities, it happened at about 6:10 p.m. just northwest of Smith Road and Columbia Highway. Police said the plane had just taken off from Skyway Estates Airport.

Two people were in the plane and were able to walk away with no injuries. Police said 25 gallons of fuel were removed from the aircraft by a HAZMAT team and there were no spills due to the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

