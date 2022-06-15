Advertisement

Names released in Gratiot County investigation of apparent murder-suicide

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Sheriff Michael Morris has released new details in the investigation of an apparent murder-suicide in Mid-Michigan.

Early Tuesday Morning Gratiot County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in North Shade Township for a homicide. There, they spoke to the 34-year-old caller, who lived at the residence.

The caller said that a someone entered his home when he and his girlfriend were sleeping.

Background: St Johns man dies in suspected murder-suicide

Police say the intruder shot the caller, grazing him. The gunman then fatally shot the caller’s girlfriend, before using the gun to commit suicide. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who was killed has been identified as Reagan Torp, a 23-year-old from Portland, Michigan. She had previously been in a relationship with the suspect, identified as Christopher Szafran, a 22-year-old from St Johns.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police Lakeview, The Michigan State Police Crime Lab, the Clinton County Sheriffs Office and Maple Rapids Rescue.

WILX Weather Webcast 6/15/2022 Midday