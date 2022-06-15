In My View: Khari Willis retires after three seasons

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Khari Willis has retired after three NFL seasons to pursue a religious career. I believe he has a bright future in whatever he wants to do based on his football past.

He was one of the greatest to come out of Jackson Lumen Christi High School and MSU coach Mark Dantonio loved him with the Spartans.

Great attitude and with the Spartans he was superb in the locker room, another stellar player on the field. Injuries piled up which caused him to step away, but few in my view have had a football career anywhere to match Khari Willis.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.