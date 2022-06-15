Advertisement

In My View: Khari Willis retires after three seasons

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Khari Willis has retired after three NFL seasons to pursue a religious career. I believe he has a bright future in whatever he wants to do based on his football past.

He was one of the greatest to come out of Jackson Lumen Christi High School and MSU coach Mark Dantonio loved him with the Spartans.

Great attitude and with the Spartans he was superb in the locker room, another stellar player on the field. Injuries piled up which caused him to step away, but few in my view have had a football career anywhere to match Khari Willis.

