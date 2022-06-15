MSU Non Conference Hockey Schedule Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will play its usual ten game non conference hockey schedule in the regular season ahead. Two game home series will be played against Bowling Green, U Mass Lowell and Long Island. A two game road series will be played at Miami of Ohio. The Great Lakes Invitational will be played in Grand Rapids December 27-28 and the Spartans face Ferris State at 7pm in its tournament opener.

