MSU Non Conference Hockey Schedule Announced

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will play its usual ten game non conference hockey schedule in the regular season ahead. Two game home series will be played against Bowling Green, U Mass Lowell and Long Island. A two game road series will be played at Miami of Ohio. The Great Lakes Invitational will be played in Grand Rapids December 27-28 and the Spartans face Ferris State at 7pm in its tournament opener.

