Advertisement

Lugnuts Reinstate Infielder Winkler

Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the organization.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts, via the parent Oakland A’s, have reinstated injured infielder Jack Winkler. The Lugnuts are busy with a home series this week against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps before hosting the Beloit Sky Carp for six games beginning next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond
St Johns man dies in suspected murder-suicide
Lansing Police investigating 2 deaths
Shelter-in-place order for in Delta Township lifted, suspect apprehended
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Non Conference Hockey Schedule Announced
Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at...
Piot Tees Off Early on Thursday
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Crushed by White Sox
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) cuts away from Indianapolis Colts safety...
Willis Retires From NFL