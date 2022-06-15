Lugnuts Reinstate Infielder Winkler

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts, via the parent Oakland A’s, have reinstated injured infielder Jack Winkler. The Lugnuts are busy with a home series this week against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps before hosting the Beloit Sky Carp for six games beginning next Tuesday.

