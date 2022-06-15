Advertisement

Lugnuts plan a Star Wars theme night this weekend

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a galaxy far away...Star Wars Night returns!

Meet characters at the stadium and the Lugnuts will wear special Star Wars jerseys for the game! Don’t miss the post-game LAFCU Firework show!

Check out the video for more information.

