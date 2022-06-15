Advertisement

Local mother-daughter duo write and create music together

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bath, Michigan residents, Maria Skidmore and her mom, Kate, are joining forces to share a little hope with the world in the form of original music as a mother and daughter team.Maria, recently completed her freshman year at Michigan State University as a violin performance major.

This summer she is working as a “music intern” for Skipping Stones Productions. 

This rising music production service is the joint venture of Maria, along her mom, Kate. Skipping Stones Productions was birthed one year ago, when the mother and daughter team had to come up with a name for their joint release of their first, two song EP, marking the one year anniversary of Kate’s new found passion of becoming a songwriter.

Maria takes Kate’s lyrics and basic song structure and works her musical magic, as Maria arranges, performs, and produces, a musical expression beyond anything that Kate could possibly achieve on her own.

Check out their performance below!

