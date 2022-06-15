Legislation approved to address childcare provider shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State House has approved legislation to help address the shortage of childcare providers.

The package of bills passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support.

It eases up the rules allowing home-care providers that meet certain qualifications to care for more children.

The legislation also reduces the minimum age for childcare workers and allows parents access to a provider’s health and safety records. Lawmakers say the changes will give more families access to affordable childcare.

The measure now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for final approval.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.