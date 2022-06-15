Advertisement

Legislation approved to address childcare provider shortage

The package of bills passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support.
For some families, daycare can cost up to 14% of their pre-tax income.
For some families, daycare can cost up to 14% of their pre-tax income.(MGN (via Pixabay))
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State House has approved legislation to help address the shortage of childcare providers.

The package of bills passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support.

It eases up the rules allowing home-care providers that meet certain qualifications to care for more children.

The legislation also reduces the minimum age for childcare workers and allows parents access to a provider’s health and safety records. Lawmakers say the changes will give more families access to affordable childcare.

The measure now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for final approval.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond
St Johns man dies in suspected murder-suicide
Lansing Police investigating 2 deaths
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Heat continues, VW poised to overtake Tesla, and Falcon-Watch 2022
Now Desk Morning Edition - June 15, 2022
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Morning Edition - Heat continues, VW poised to overtake Tesla, and Falcon-Watch 2022
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 6/15/22
A small plane crashed in Eaton Rapids on June 14, 2022. No injuries were reported.
No injuries reported in Eaton County plane crash