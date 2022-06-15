Jackson to see $1.4 million investment in affordable housing

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new plan intended to help Michiganders save on apartments, housing units and townhomes. The investment plan includes $13 million to build 529 units of affordable housing across the state. The project will take place in Jackson, Grand Rapids and other communities throughout the state.

Of the $13 million, Jackson will see $1.4 million of the investment; Whitmer said in a release that it will increase the states economy, creating 1,000 jobs.

“Michigan should always be a place where everyone can afford to live, work, and raise a family. As rent and home prices increase across the country, we are moving forward with an aggressive plan here in Michigan to build more quality affordable housing,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This will help put money back in people’s pockets, and give them a place to call home.”

Funding comes from the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, which lessens taxes for developers who build or rehabilitate affordable houses. The developers can claim the tax liability for up to 10 years; giving developers an incentive to invest in the affordable housing in communities throughout the state.

Chad Benson is the rental development director of Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

He said, “We know that creating affordable housing benefits everyone in the state by stimulating local economic growth, but it also creates opportunities for Michiganders to have equitable access to safe, quality, affordable housing for their families, making for stable and secure living and upward mobility.”

