Ingham County officials did not text you regarding a shirt sale

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Ingham County are letting residents know of a scam text impersonating county officials.

In a warning to residents, Ingham County 911 Central Dispatch said they are not affiliated with the text, nor is the county.

In a social media post Wednesday, officials posted a screenshot of one of the alleged texts and told residents to not respond or open the link.

“Dear [name], Ingham County 911 Central Dispatch shirt 10$ OFF ready to order now [website link]”

If it sounds familiar, the Delhi Township Fire Department issued a similar warning back in April.

