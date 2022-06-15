Advertisement

Ingham County officials did not text you regarding a shirt sale

Ingham County text scam
Ingham County text scam(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Ingham County are letting residents know of a scam text impersonating county officials.

In a warning to residents, Ingham County 911 Central Dispatch said they are not affiliated with the text, nor is the county.

In a social media post Wednesday, officials posted a screenshot of one of the alleged texts and told residents to not respond or open the link.

If it sounds familiar, the Delhi Township Fire Department issued a similar warning back in April.

