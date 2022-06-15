Ingham County Animal Shelter discounts adoption fees with donations

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking for a furry companion, the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is offering anyone who wants to adopt a new pet 50% off the adoption fee.

Running through July, the fee will be halved for anyone who brings in certain foods and treats, including bags of Purina One dog or cat food, dry or wet Royal Canin Mother & Baby cat food and three bags of soft dog treats.

You can also donate without having to adopt as well.

There is also an Amazon Wish List available for items requested. It can be seen here.

More information about pets available for adoption can be found on the official Ingham County Animal Control website here.

