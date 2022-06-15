Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That’s not just straining the power grid, it’s raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan.

Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to make as much electricity as they can by the organization that controls the grid for Michigan and 14 other states, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).

It’s one of many alerts they have to follow to keep the power on in your homes.

And people are doing what they can to help.

“The longer it’s off, the better my bill will be. That’s the way I’m looking at it,” said Kathlyeen Hicks.

Hicks was one of many people spending a hot day at Hawk Island’s splash bad Wednesday. She said she tries conserving energy when it gets really hot.

“I try to use the fans until I can’t stand it. Then I’ll turn it on later in the evening or something. I try to spend my time outside or something like that so I can conserve,” said Hicks.

That’s what utilities are encouraging people to do when the temperature gets above 90.

“The message is out in the entire region that we want everyone to work together, be mindful of your energy usage, and shift where you can. We want you to be safe and comfortable,” said Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy spokesman.

MISO is warning rolling blackouts could happen this summer because it’s expecting a power supply shortage as demand goes up.

This is the first time MISO is warning of potential blackouts.

“There’s a lot of base load, older coal plants, retiring. The replacement generation is starting to come online, but it’s probably lagging a little bit,” said Dick Peffley, BWL General Manager.

Peffley isn’t worried about blackouts this week.

He said there’s enough power made in mid-Michigan to meet the demand, but they are relying on power companies in other states to do the same.

“MISO can give you 30 minutes’ notice and you have to implement 20-minute rolling blackouts in your service territory,” said Peffley.

The blackouts have never been ordered in Michigan and are a last resort.

Before that happens, there are other alerts which include having businesses and people use as little energy as possible.

Consumers Energy said it’s been more than a decade since that’s happened.

BWL and Consumers Energy told News 10 they will let people know as soon as they can if they are directed to begin rolling blackouts.

