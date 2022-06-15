Advertisement

Dogs, one deceased, living in unsanitary conditions surrendered in Ingham County

Persa Canarios are a large, Spanish breed mastiff.
(WJHG)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five dogs who were living in unsanitary conditions are now in the care of Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC).

While responding to a welfare complaint on Martinus Street in Haslett on Tuesday, ICAC found six Presa Canario dogs, one of which was deceased. Persa Canarios are a large, Spanish breed mastiff.

ICAC says the property owner willingly surrendered the dogs and has been cooperating with the investigation. Officers will be requesting criminal charges through the Ingham County Prosecutors Office.

The complaint was brought to the attention of ICAC by a concerned resident. ICAC requests that if you see or suspect animal cruelty, report it to ReportAnimalCruelty@ingham.org or by calling 517-676-8370 and selecting option #8.

