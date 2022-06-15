Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 15,578 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days
As of June 15, 2022, there are officially 13,817 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the fourth consecutive week, the amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,578 new cases of COVID and 137 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,225 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 2,636 cases per day.
State totals now sit at 2,581,397 cases and 36,675 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
As of Wednesday, 756 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a significant decrease from the 817 hospitalized a week ago.
The state’s positivity reported Wednesday was 9.01%, another decrease from the 9.65% last week.
As of June 15, 2022, there are officially 13,817 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The next COVID update from the state will be June 22.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|Confirmed Omicron cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|14,585
|27
|195
|163.3
|Eaton County
|23,893
|42
|388
|234.9
|Ingham County
|57,531
|150
|746
|176.5
|Jackson County
|36,216
|159
|539
|167.8
|Shiawassee County
|15,048
|35
|214
|123.3
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.