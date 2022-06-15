Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in the Lansing-Jackson area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer is here with a bang. Temperatures have exceeded the mid-90s already and it’s not even the official start of summer. If you need a place to cool off, check out the list below.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are both forms of heat-related illness. Signs of heat-related illness vary but may include:

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Fainting

Extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)

Tiredness

To prevent complications from the heat, residents are encouraged to:

Drink more fluids and avoid liquids with large amounts of sugar or alcohol.

Limit outdoor activities to when it is coolest in the morning and evening.

Spend time indoors in air conditioning.

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Wear sunscreen, as sunburn affects a body’s ability to cool down.

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives to determine if they need assistance.

Ingham County

In Ingham County, you can dial 211 to find a place to cool down. All locations have been vetted

Lansing Mall 5330 West Saginaw Hwy, Lansing 48917

Letts Community Center 1220 West Kalamazoo, Lansing 48915

Schmidt Community Center 5825 Wise Road, Lansing 48911

Capital Area District Libraries - Downtown Branch 401 South Capitol Avenue, Lansing 48933

Capital Area District Libraries - Foster Branch/ Foster Community Center 200 North Foster Avenue, Lansing 48912

Capital Area District Libraries - Holt-Delhi Branch 2078 North Aurelius Road, Holt 48842

Capital Area District Libraries - Okemos Branch 4321 Okemos Road, Okemos 48864

Capital Area District Libraries - Haslett Branch 1590 Franklin Street, Haslett 48840

Capital Area District Libraries - Mason Branch 145 West Ash Street, Mason 48854

Capital Area District Libraries - Aurelius Branch 1939 South Aurelius Road, Mason 48854

Capital Area District Libraries - Williamston Branch 3845 Vanneter Road, Williamston 48895

Capital Area District Libraries - Dansville Branch 1379 Mason Street, Dansville 48819

Capital Area District Libraries - Leslie Branch 201 Pennsylvania Street, Leslie 49251

Capital Area District Libraries - Webberville Branch 115 South Main Street, Webberville 48892

Capital Area District Libraries - Stockbridge Branch 200 Wood Street, Stockbridge 49285

Williamston Area Senior Center 201 School Street, Williamston 48895

Trinity Church 3355 Dunckel Road, Lansing 48911

Northpointe Community Church 505 East Webb Drive, Dewitt 48820

Beacon of Hope Family Care Center 512 South Wittemore Street, St Johns 48879

Meridian Mall 1982 Grand River Avenue, Okemos 48864

Gier Community Center 2400 Hall Street, Lansing 48906

Cristo Rey Community Center 1717 North High Street, Lansing 48906

Tri-County Office on Aging 5303 South Cedar Street, Lansing 48911

Allen Neighborhood Center 1611 E. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48912

East Lansing Public Library 950 Abbot Road, East Lansing 48823



Jackson County

Martin Luther King Jr. Center 1107 Adrian Street, Jackson 49203

Jackson District Library - Summit Branch 104 West Bird Street, Jackson 49203

Jackson District Library - Eastern Branch 3125 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson 49202

Jackson District Library - Carnegie Branch 244 West Michigan Avenue, Jackson 49201

Jackson District Library - Meijer Branch 2699 Airport Road, Jackson 49202

Jackson District Library - Napoleon Branch 6755 Brooklyn Road, Jackson 49201

Jackson District Library - Spring Arbor Branch 113 East Main Street, Spring Arbor 49283

Jackson District Library - Grass Lake Branch 130 West Michigan Avenue, Grass Lake 49240

Jackson District Library - Henrietta Branch 11744 Bunkerhill Road, Pleasant Lake 49272

Jackson District Library - Parma Branch 102 Church Street, Parma 49269

Jackson District Library - Brooklyn Branch 207 North Main Street, Brooklyn 49230

Jackson District Library - Hanover Branch 118 West Main Street, Hanover 49241

Jackson District Library - Concord Branch 108 South Main Street, Concord 49237

Jackson District Library - Springport Branch 116 Mechanic Street, Springport 49284

Salvation Army 806 East Pearl Street, Jackson 49201



Eaton County

Eaton County Transportation Authority 916 Packard Highway, Charlotte 48813

Eaton Area Senior Center 804 South Cochran Avenue, Charlotte 48813

Lansing Mall 5330 West Saginaw Highway, Lansing 48917

Allen Neighborhood Center 1611 East Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48912

Cristo Rey Community Center 1717 North High Street, Lansing 48906

Meridian Mall 1982 Grand River Avenue, Okemos 48864

Beacon of Hope Family Care Center 512 South Whittemore Street, St. Johns 48879



