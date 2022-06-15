Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in the Lansing-Jackson area
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer is here with a bang. Temperatures have exceeded the mid-90s already and it’s not even the official start of summer. If you need a place to cool off, check out the list below.
Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are both forms of heat-related illness. Signs of heat-related illness vary but may include:
- Heavy sweating
- Muscle cramps
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Fainting
- Extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)
- Tiredness
To prevent complications from the heat, residents are encouraged to:
- Drink more fluids and avoid liquids with large amounts of sugar or alcohol.
- Limit outdoor activities to when it is coolest in the morning and evening.
- Spend time indoors in air conditioning.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.
- Wear sunscreen, as sunburn affects a body’s ability to cool down.
- Check on elderly neighbors and relatives to determine if they need assistance.
Ingham County
In Ingham County, you can dial 211 to find a place to cool down. All locations have been vetted
- Lansing Mall
- 5330 West Saginaw Hwy, Lansing 48917
- Letts Community Center
- 1220 West Kalamazoo, Lansing 48915
- Schmidt Community Center
- 5825 Wise Road, Lansing 48911
- Capital Area District Libraries - Downtown Branch
- 401 South Capitol Avenue, Lansing 48933
- Capital Area District Libraries - Foster Branch/ Foster Community Center
- 200 North Foster Avenue, Lansing 48912
- Capital Area District Libraries - Holt-Delhi Branch
- 2078 North Aurelius Road, Holt 48842
- Capital Area District Libraries - Okemos Branch
- 4321 Okemos Road, Okemos 48864
- Capital Area District Libraries - Haslett Branch
- 1590 Franklin Street, Haslett 48840
- Capital Area District Libraries - Mason Branch
- 145 West Ash Street, Mason 48854
- Capital Area District Libraries - Aurelius Branch
- 1939 South Aurelius Road, Mason 48854
- Capital Area District Libraries - Williamston Branch
- 3845 Vanneter Road, Williamston 48895
- Capital Area District Libraries - Dansville Branch
- 1379 Mason Street, Dansville 48819
- Capital Area District Libraries - Leslie Branch
- 201 Pennsylvania Street, Leslie 49251
- Capital Area District Libraries - Webberville Branch
- 115 South Main Street, Webberville 48892
- Capital Area District Libraries - Stockbridge Branch
- 200 Wood Street, Stockbridge 49285
- Williamston Area Senior Center
- 201 School Street, Williamston 48895
- Trinity Church
- 3355 Dunckel Road, Lansing 48911
- Northpointe Community Church
- 505 East Webb Drive, Dewitt 48820
- Beacon of Hope Family Care Center
- 512 South Wittemore Street, St Johns 48879
- Meridian Mall
- 1982 Grand River Avenue, Okemos 48864
- Gier Community Center
- 2400 Hall Street, Lansing 48906
- Cristo Rey Community Center
- 1717 North High Street, Lansing 48906
- Tri-County Office on Aging
- 5303 South Cedar Street, Lansing 48911
- Allen Neighborhood Center
- 1611 E. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48912
- East Lansing Public Library
- 950 Abbot Road, East Lansing 48823
Jackson County
- Martin Luther King Jr. Center
- 1107 Adrian Street, Jackson 49203
- Jackson District Library - Summit Branch
- 104 West Bird Street, Jackson 49203
- Jackson District Library - Eastern Branch
- 3125 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson 49202
- Jackson District Library - Carnegie Branch
- 244 West Michigan Avenue, Jackson 49201
- Jackson District Library - Meijer Branch
- 2699 Airport Road, Jackson 49202
- Jackson District Library - Napoleon Branch
- 6755 Brooklyn Road, Jackson 49201
- Jackson District Library - Spring Arbor Branch
- 113 East Main Street, Spring Arbor 49283
- Jackson District Library - Grass Lake Branch
- 130 West Michigan Avenue, Grass Lake 49240
- Jackson District Library - Henrietta Branch
- 11744 Bunkerhill Road, Pleasant Lake 49272
- Jackson District Library - Parma Branch
- 102 Church Street, Parma 49269
- Jackson District Library - Brooklyn Branch
- 207 North Main Street, Brooklyn 49230
- Jackson District Library - Hanover Branch
- 118 West Main Street, Hanover 49241
- Jackson District Library - Concord Branch
- 108 South Main Street, Concord 49237
- Jackson District Library - Springport Branch
- 116 Mechanic Street, Springport 49284
- Salvation Army
- 806 East Pearl Street, Jackson 49201
Eaton County
- Eaton County Transportation Authority
- 916 Packard Highway, Charlotte 48813
- Eaton Area Senior Center
- 804 South Cochran Avenue, Charlotte 48813
- Lansing Mall
- 5330 West Saginaw Highway, Lansing 48917
- Allen Neighborhood Center
- 1611 East Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48912
- Cristo Rey Community Center
- 1717 North High Street, Lansing 48906
- Meridian Mall
- 1982 Grand River Avenue, Okemos 48864
- Beacon of Hope Family Care Center
- 512 South Whittemore Street, St. Johns 48879
