Your Health: The impact of radiation on glioblastomas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Glioblastoma is one of the most complex, deadly and treatment-resistant cancers. It’s a tumor with tentacles that spread throughout the brain.

Most treatments for these invasive brain tumors include surgery, chemo and radiation, but new research suggests what’s being used to kill the cancer may actually be causing it to grow back.

Fran Noonan knew right away, she was in for the fight for her life.

“I wouldn’t accept it,” Noonan said.

She was immediately taken into surgery, followed by chemo and radiation, but five months later, the tumor came back.

“These are essentially lethal brain tumors,” said Dr. Sandeep Burma.

An estimated 90% of glioblastomas come back within just a few months. Researchers believe that even though radiation is the most effective treatment to kill it, it may be causing it to come back.

“You cannot really avoid injury to the normal, sort of, tissue surrounding the brain, especially because the normal tissue surrounding the brain also has to be irradiated in order to get rid of the infiltrating tumor cells,” Burma said.

Burma found when radiation hits the brain tissue surrounding the tumor, normal brain cells age prematurely, causing the cancer to grow more quickly and more aggressively.

It’s called senescence.

“The recurrent tumor could be perhaps even more resistant to the second line of therapy,” Burma said.

Burma’s team is trying to stop that from happening by using a type of drug called Senolytics to clear the aging cells after radiation. In preliminary studies, it suggests it could give patients a second chance at beating the deadly disease. So far, the studies have only been done on mice.

Burma believes the research will not only have an impact on how we treat glioblastomas in the future, but other cancers as well.

