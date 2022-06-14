Advertisement

Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.(Wood County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A Texas woman was charged with a felony after spitting on a corpse at a funeral home during a viewing, arrest records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, walked into a funeral home in Tyler, Texas, on Nov. 29, walked straight up to the casket, and spit on the corpse.

A witness on the scene said Hinds had animosity toward the family of the person in the casket.

Tyler police obtained a warrant for Hinds’ arrest on Jan. 4.

Hinds was arrested June 5 and charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She posted a $2,500 bond the next day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Car severely injures pedestrian in Lansing crash
Power outage in Jackson part of planned maintenance

Latest News

Escaping the heat without running up an energy bill
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in...
In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal
How Mid-Michiganders can navigate finances when the market drops
Horse owners sue officials, others
No horsing around -- Meridian Township considers park restrictions after complaints of damaged trails
Meridian Riverfront Park sees trail issues, horse damage