Studio 10 Tidbit: Celebrating Flag Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - June 14th is National Flag Day.

This holiday commemorates June 14, 1777 when the United States approved the design for it’s first national flag!

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

