St Johns man dies in suspected murder-suicide

NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are investigating a Tuesday shooting that left two dead and another wounded.

Deputies from the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a residence on M-57 in North Shade Township, a community northwest of St Johns, for a homicide.

On arrival they spoke to the 34-year-old man who lived at the residence and had called. He told them someone had entered his home where his 23-year-old girlfriend from Portland, Michigan and him were sleeping.

Deputies said that’s when the suspect, a 22-year-old man from St. Johns fired one shot that killed the caller’s girlfriend, and one shot grazing the caller’s head. The suspect then turned the gun on himself, fatally wounding himself.

“Evidence shows that the suspect parked his vehicle nearby and walked to the residence,” deputies said. “The suspect then entered the home and shot both the male and the female. The male caller was treated for minor injuries.”

Both the caller’s girlfriend and the suspect were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect and the woman had been in a previous relationship.

“Names of the deceased are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin,” deputies said.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was joined at the scene by Michigan State Police Lakeview, The Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the Clinton County Sheriffs Office.

