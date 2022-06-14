Advertisement

Rapper Post Malone welcomes baby girl

Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.
Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.(Tore Sætre / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – He’s a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Now, Post Malone can add “dad” to the list.

The rapper subtly announced the birth of his daughter during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday when he said he kissed his baby girl before heading to the studio.

His little girl’s mama is still a mystery, but he says they’re engaged.

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee first revealed they were expecting a child last month.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, grew up in Texas and has become one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Car severely injures pedestrian in Lansing crash
Power outage in Jackson part of planned maintenance

Latest News

FILE - Wall Street closed mostly lower on Tuesday, a day after tumbling into a bear market on...
Stocks dip deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news
According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the...
Woman dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon, officials say
Old Town Fundraiser for Ukraine
Old Town Fundraiser for Ukraine
A Book to Help Children
A Book to Help Children
Former Hillsdale County deputy charged with misconduct, potential victims asked to come forward