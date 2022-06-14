Potter Park needs help naming bongo calf

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Potter Park Zoo is asking for help to name a baby animal.

On March 8, a female eastern bongo calf was born at Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo, the first bongo born at the zoo since 2014, and the fourth in the zoo’s history.

Background: Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal

Bongos are one of the largest members of the antelope family. They stand up for four feet tall at their shoulders and can be over eight feet in length.

Residents can help name the calf with your vote. There are four options:

Bahiti, which means lucky in Swahili

Zahara, which means flower in Swahili

Mable

Winnie

The naming contest ends Friday at 10 p.m. and the winning name will be announced Monday. To vote for your favorite name, visit the official Potter Park Zoological Society website here.

