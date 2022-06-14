Advertisement

Pools, beaches, splash pads: Mid-Michigan spots to escape the heat

(16 News Now)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is more than a hot June day, it’s a First Alert Weather Day due to the potentially dangerous heat and humidity.

“A potentially dangerous combination of high heat and humidity will settle into Mid-Michigan this afternoon and continue for Wednesday,” News 10 meteorologist Justin Bradford said. “High temperatures today will climb to the low-to-mid 90′s. High humidity will push feels like temps or heat index values into the upper 90′s to near 100º.”

As body temperatures rise to dangerous levels, heat exhaustion can advance to heat stroke, which can be deadly. Headache, nausea and an increased heart rate are all symptoms the body overheating. In an emergency, like for those who are in homes without air conditioning or that are going through a power outage, local cooling centers are free to any who need them.

Related: How Michiganders can stay safe in sweltering heat

It doesn’t have to be an emergency to cool off in Mid-Michigan, however. News 10 has compiled a list of pools, beaches, splash pads and other ways to beat the June heat. Check out the list below to see what’s in your area.

  • Park Lake - Bath Township
  • Charlotte Aquatic Center - Charlotte
  • East Lansing Hannah Community Center – East Lansing
  • Jaycee Park - Grand Ledge
  • Gateway Park Campground - Hillsdale
  • Owens Park - Hillsdale
  • Sandy Beach - Hillsdale
  • Valhalla Pond in Delhi Township - Holt
  • Nixon Pool - Jackson
  • Splash Pad at The Cascades -Jackson
  • YMCA pools – Jackson
  • Sleepy Hollow State Park - Laingsburg
  • Alfreda Schmidt Community Center Pool - Lansing
  • Hawk Island Park - Lansing
  • Hunter Park Pool - Lansing
  • YMCA pools – Lansing
  • Fox Memorial Park - Potterville
  • Mason High School -Mason
  • St. Johns High School Pool – St. Johns
  • St. Johns Spray Park - St. Johns
  • Motz County Park - St. Johns

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond
Motorcycle accident on US-127 leaves one dead, one injured in Lansing
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Car severely injures pedestrian in Lansing crash
Power outage in Jackson part of planned maintenance

Latest News

The heat isn’t slowing down, a dog winds up in a gorilla enclosure, and more
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - June 14, 2022
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - The heat isn’t slowing down, a dog winds up in a gorilla enclosure, and more
WILX Weather Webcast 6/14/2022 Midday
“The Craig petitions are the worst I’ve ever seen and it goes beyond the forgery.”
James Craig officially registers as a write-in candidate for governor