Pools, beaches, splash pads: Mid-Michigan spots to escape the heat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is more than a hot June day, it’s a First Alert Weather Day due to the potentially dangerous heat and humidity.
“A potentially dangerous combination of high heat and humidity will settle into Mid-Michigan this afternoon and continue for Wednesday,” News 10 meteorologist Justin Bradford said. “High temperatures today will climb to the low-to-mid 90′s. High humidity will push feels like temps or heat index values into the upper 90′s to near 100º.”
As body temperatures rise to dangerous levels, heat exhaustion can advance to heat stroke, which can be deadly. Headache, nausea and an increased heart rate are all symptoms the body overheating. In an emergency, like for those who are in homes without air conditioning or that are going through a power outage, local cooling centers are free to any who need them.
Related: How Michiganders can stay safe in sweltering heat
It doesn’t have to be an emergency to cool off in Mid-Michigan, however. News 10 has compiled a list of pools, beaches, splash pads and other ways to beat the June heat. Check out the list below to see what’s in your area.
- Park Lake - Bath Township
- Charlotte Aquatic Center - Charlotte
- East Lansing Hannah Community Center – East Lansing
- Jaycee Park - Grand Ledge
- Gateway Park Campground - Hillsdale
- Owens Park - Hillsdale
- Sandy Beach - Hillsdale
- Valhalla Pond in Delhi Township - Holt
- Nixon Pool - Jackson
- Splash Pad at The Cascades -Jackson
- YMCA pools – Jackson
- Sleepy Hollow State Park - Laingsburg
- Alfreda Schmidt Community Center Pool - Lansing
- Hawk Island Park - Lansing
- Hunter Park Pool - Lansing
- YMCA pools – Lansing
- Fox Memorial Park - Potterville
- Mason High School -Mason
- St. Johns High School Pool – St. Johns
- St. Johns Spray Park - St. Johns
- Motz County Park - St. Johns
Next:
- James Craig officially registers as a write-in candidate for Michigan governor
- Michigan continues to see understaffed school districts
- Neogen announces plans for $70M expansion investment in Lansing
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.