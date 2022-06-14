Pools, beaches, splash pads: Mid-Michigan spots to escape the heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is more than a hot June day, it’s a First Alert Weather Day due to the potentially dangerous heat and humidity.

“A potentially dangerous combination of high heat and humidity will settle into Mid-Michigan this afternoon and continue for Wednesday,” News 10 meteorologist Justin Bradford said. “High temperatures today will climb to the low-to-mid 90′s. High humidity will push feels like temps or heat index values into the upper 90′s to near 100º.”

As body temperatures rise to dangerous levels, heat exhaustion can advance to heat stroke, which can be deadly. Headache, nausea and an increased heart rate are all symptoms the body overheating. In an emergency, like for those who are in homes without air conditioning or that are going through a power outage, local cooling centers are free to any who need them.

It doesn’t have to be an emergency to cool off in Mid-Michigan, however. News 10 has compiled a list of pools, beaches, splash pads and other ways to beat the June heat. Check out the list below to see what’s in your area.

Park Lake - Bath Township

Charlotte Aquatic Center - Charlotte

East Lansing Hannah Community Center – East Lansing

Jaycee Park - Grand Ledge

Gateway Park Campground - Hillsdale

Owens Park - Hillsdale

Sandy Beach - Hillsdale

Valhalla Pond in Delhi Township - Holt

Nixon Pool - Jackson

Splash Pad at The Cascades -Jackson

YMCA pools – Jackson

Sleepy Hollow State Park - Laingsburg

Alfreda Schmidt Community Center Pool - Lansing

Hawk Island Park - Lansing

Hunter Park Pool - Lansing

YMCA pools – Lansing

Fox Memorial Park - Potterville

Mason High School -Mason

St. Johns High School Pool – St. Johns

St. Johns Spray Park - St. Johns

Motz County Park - St. Johns

